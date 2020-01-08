By Carey Phillips
Corey Hinson’s basket with five seconds left in the game lifted North Henderson to a 63-62 non-conference men’s basketball victory at Smoky Mountain on Dec.31.
Brayden Corn and Carter Scott-Whiteside both scored 12 points for the Knights, and Zach McDaniel had 11.
Mitch Wike topped the Mustangs with 22 points, and Conner Seagraves had 13.
“It was very frustrating,” Coach Adam Phillips said. “We had some uncharacteristic turnovers in the last minute. They made one more play than we did. I was proud of our effort. It’s one of those games that I hope we learn a lot from heading into conference. We’ve been in some close games. Hopefully that’s going to pay off for us.”
Hinson and Caleb Senyo hit three-pointers to start the fourth quarter giving the Knights a 52-49 edge.
SM regained the lead at 56-55 on Seagraves’ three-pointer at the 4:11 mark.
Wike’s basket made it 62-58 with 1:11 on the clock, but the Mustangs failed to score again.
They were a split second away from a win as Seagraves hit a three-pointer just after time expired.
Corn scored all of his team’s points as the Knights took an 8-2 lead with 5:49 to go in the opening period.
Clayton Frady scored the last four points of the quarter as SM cut the gap to 13-12.
The Mustangs opened the second period with a 10-2 run, including four by Frady, for a 22-15 advantage with 4:45 remaining in the half.
The margin reached 31-22 on Michael Todd’s three-point play at the 1:13 mark, and it was 33-26 at halftime.
North tied the game 33-33 on McDaniel’s basket less than a minute into the second half.
There were three more ties in the third quarter before Wike’s three-pointer with 1:11 on the clock put SM up 49-46 entering the fourth period.
Wike hit seven field goals, including two three-pointers, and six of six foul shots. Seagraves made six field goals, including a three-pointer.
Michael Todd added nine points, Frady finished with eight, Zeb Sink scored four, and Ryan Waliezer, Hunter Cabe and Parker Flynn all had two.
The Mustang JVs pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 53-35. Chase Gribble scored 17 points, followed by Vaughn Ellis with 12 and Max Buchanan with 10.
SM led at quarter breaks by scores of 13-7, 23-14 and 30-27.
“We played really well in the first half,” Coach Tyler Mulligan said. “They outscored us in the third quarter, but we had a big fourth quarter. Chase Gribble knocked down three three-pointers in the fourth quarter. We played really hard. We flew around and had fun. We’ve just got to do it consistently.”