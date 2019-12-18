Smoky Mountain’s Charlee Haney won the women’s 100-yard backstroke in Saturday’s swim meet hosted by Tuscola at the Waynesville Recreation Center.
Haney had a time of 1:11.18.
She teamed with Georgia Schweinler, Brianna Bryson and Becky Pechmann to place second in the 200 medley relay in 2:16.34.
Pechmann was third in the 50 freestyle (29.44) and 500 free (7:03.04).
Bryson was seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:25.56) and eighth in the 100 back (1:27.32).
Emilia Haney finished eighth in the 50 free (31.37) and 100 free (1:10.86).
In the 100 breaststroke, Schweinler was 10th (1:33.59), and Charlee Haney was 11th (1:34.03).
The Lady Mustangs finished sixth out of 10 teams.
The top finishers for the Mustang men were Parker Smith and Reed Gamble. Smith was eighth in the 100 back (1:19.5), and Gamble was eighth in the 100 breast (1:36.19).
They combined with Josh Stack and Clay Pate to place 11th in the 200 free relay in 2:20.77.
Coming in 10th were Pate in the 50 free (27.18) and Stack in the 100 back (2:07.54).
Smith also scored a point by placing 20th in the 100 free in 1:11.3.
The men finished ninth among 11 teams.
Speaking of both squads, Coach Logan Gantry said, “The team has been showing major time improvements throughout the season. This younger team is starting to develop more and more everyday.”