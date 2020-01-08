By Carey Phillips
Freshman Desta Trammell scored 22 points Friday leading Robbinsville to a 65-34 non-conference women’s basketball victory at Smoky Mountain.
Cambrie Lovin added 11 points for the Lady Knights.
Natalie Parris had 11 points for the Lady Mustangs (6-4).
“I don’t know if intimidation was a factor, and we had lost the game before we even started,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “The energy wasn’t there. It was like we accepted that we were going to lose. We had 27 turnovers. It wasn’t what they did. Our heads just weren’t there. I was a little disappointed in our play. We’ve got a lot more games. We’re going to try to use this to learn from and do our best to not let that happen again.”
SM got off to a good start and led 6-2 on Parris’ fast break layup with 4:48 to play in the first quarter.
Robbinsville turned things around with a 10-1 run, including four each by Trammell and Gabby Hooper, to go up 12-6 at the 2:06 mark.
The Lady Knights led 12-9 entering the second period.
Lovin hit a pair of three--pointers in a 13-3 spurt as the margin reached 30-14 on Kensley Phillips’ basket with 2:44 to play in the half.
Robbinsville was on top 30-19 at halftime.
Trammell scored the first eight points of the third quarter as the lead reached 38-19 with 5:32 on the clock.
The Lady Knights closed the period with 10 straight points, including four by Trammell, as the margin reached 48-25.
The final represented the largest lead as Robbinsville ended the game on a 9-2 run, including five by Lina Pagan.
Parris’ points came on five field goals and a free throw.
Aubrie Miller added five points, Lucy McRae followed with four, Allison Macke scored three, Ashton Buchanan, Hannah Huddleston, Addison Buchanan and Macy Wike all had two, and Kyra Fowler, Melanie Hoyle and Julianna Welch each made a foul shot.
The Lady Mustang JVs are 8-1 after a 45-35 win. Alisha Hall scored 11 points, and Xalia Spencer had 10.
SM led at quarter breaks by scores of 16-7, 24-13 and 33-21.
“Robbinsville looked like a completely different team this time around and did a great job of hitting their shots from the paint,” Coach Jason Melvin said. “On defense, they really made it difficult on us to get an open shot. When we did get open, our shots just weren’t falling like we’re used to. I liked how we kept attacking the rim, kept playing hard and found ways to score. There are many things we could have executed better, but I appreciate how this team always plays with intensity from start to finish. In the end, whether it’s pretty or not, a win is a win and we’ll take it.”