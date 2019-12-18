By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play their final pre-Christmas games today (Thursday) in non-conference action at Robbinsville.
The JV women will start at 4 p.m. followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
The Lady Mustangs are 5-1 after Tuesday’s 52-41 home win over Swain. Natalie Parris scored 12 points, and Aubrie Miller added 10.
The Mustang men improved to 2-4 with a 75-62 win over Swain. Zeb Sink scored 22 points, followed by Michael Todd with 12 and Mitch Wike and Conner Seagraves both with 10.
Details of Tuesday’s game will be in next week’s Herald.