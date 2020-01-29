By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s basketball teams will travel to Hendersonville on Friday for Mountain Six Conference action.
The JV women will play at 4 p.m., followed by the JV men, varsity women and varsity men.
That’s the same schedule for league rematches with Brevard on Tuesday and non-conference make-up games with Madison on Wednesday, all at the SM gym.
The Hendersonville men are 5-1 in the MSC, and the women are 1-5. Brevard’s men and women are 3-3.
The Mustangs (10-8, 4-2) lost 45-40 Tuesday at Brevard. Mitch Wike scored 14 points.
The Lady Mustangs (10-8, 4-2) lost 75-40 at Brevard. Natalie Parris scored 10 points.
Details of Tuesday’s games will be in next week’s Herald.