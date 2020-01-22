By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s wrestlers finished second in Saturday’s James Orr Memorial Invitational at Robbinsville.
Swain won the tournament with 145 points, followed by SM (131), Tuscola (128.5) and Robbinsville (128).
“The team performed really well,” Coach Tony Moody said. “We wrestled tough, and it showed in the results. We have been improving all year and peaking at the right time. We were very pleased with the overall performance of the team.”
Sam Hudson (120), Hunter Lassiter (126) and Danner Hill (220) won their weight classes.
After a first-round bye, Hudson pinned West Henderson’s Mane Rameriz, Alleghany’s Bryson Church and Hayesville’s Mason Cook.
Lassiter started with a bye then pinned West Henderson’s Corbin Marks. He took a 6-3 decision over Tuscola’s Truongan Nguyen before pinning Hayesville’s Zane Lucksavage in the finals.
Hill received two byes then pinned Robbinsvlle’s Carlos Lopez and Tuscola’s Joseph Hernandez.
“Sam and Hunter are laser focused and dominating their opponents,” Moody said. “Danner had a great day.”
Will Frady was second at 195 pounds. He started with a bye before pinning Hayesville’s Ethan Taylor. He reached the finals by edging Swain’s Thomas Allen 4-3 in a tie-breaker before losing a 22-8 major decision to Kambell Brown of Alcoa, Tennessee in the finals. Brown was named the tourney’s outstanding wrestler.
“Will Frady ran into a buzz saw, a national contender from Tennessee,” Moody said.
Ki French tied for third at 152. He opened with a 6-3 decision over Polk’s Jacob Knighton before losing a 9-0 major decision to Cole Owens of Rabun Gap, Georgia. In the consolation round, French pinned Tuscola’s Tanner Hooker, took a 20-18 decision from Cherryville’s Chase Miller and pinned Swan’s Hunter Craig.
“Ki lost a tough one early but wrestled back to third and avenged a loss to Swain,” Moody said.
Winning for the Mustang JVs were Ryder Huffman, Blake Stevens, Mitchell Russotti, Juan Guerrero and Eli Hamilton.