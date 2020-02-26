By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain senior Noah Hinton has signed to play soccer for Brevard College.
“I’ve been looking for a place to go to college,” he said. “Brevard is a good fit for me. I was looking for a place to play soccer too. It all came together really well.”
Hinton was already planning to go to Brevard before the offer to play soccer came along, so he didn’t consider playing for any other schools. He plans to major in wilderness leadership and experiential education.
“It was amazing,” he said of receiving the offer. “I was kind of surprised it happened when it did. I only met with the coach four times. He offered me a chance to play there. Since I was already planning to go to college there, I was over the moon to get that offer.”
He expects to play center midfield for the Tornados.
“I’ve played soccer since I was about 5 years old,” Hinton said. “I’ve always wanted to take it as far as I could.”
In addition to playing for Smoky Mountain, he has played two seasons for the Asheville Shield Football Club.
“I train on my own almost every day,” he said. “Playing varsity the past four years has been really helpful for me as has playing at a high level in Asheville.”
He expressed thanks to his parents, Jay and Jennifer Hinton, SM Coach Stephen Brown and assistant Stephen Parsons for their support.
“Noah is one of the most versatile players we have had,” Brown said. “His impact often didn’t show up on the stat sheets. He is selfless, a soft spoken leader and a workhorse. He is respected by his teammates and coaches.”
Brown pointed to an injury Hinton suffered prior to a playoff game last fall and his willingness to play through the pain as an example of his dedication.
During his four-year career, Hinton played in 94 games, which is tied for fourth in program history.
As a senior, he was an all-conference and all-region selection.