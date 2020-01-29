By Carey Phillips
Franklin dominated the fourth quarter and pulled away for a 52-27 Mountain Six Conference women’s basketball victory Jan. 21 at Smoky Mountain.
Makayla Brewer scored 15 points for the Lady Panthers, and Tori Ensley had 11.
Natalie Parris had eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
“We had a fantastic start,” Coach Ollin Dunford said. “For us to let it go was devastating in a lot of ways. We have so many areas where we have to mature. As hard as we work daily on preventing unforced turnovers, they continue to be an Achilles heel, and I can’t forget about rebounding. In order for us to win, we cannot give up two or three chances for them to score. Somewhere in the fourth quarter we started to crumble.”
The team committed 27 turnovers.
With Melanie Hoyle scoring five and Parris having four, SM jumped to a 9-2 lead with 3:09 remaining in the first period.
The score was 9-6 at the quarter break.
Franklin took its first lead at 10-9 on Sierra Wade’s steal and layup with 5:43 left in the half.
The Lady Panthers went ahead for good at 14-12 on Brewer’s basket with 2:25 remaining in the half.
A bizarre sequence allowed Franklin to score five points with no time going off the clock.
Sydney Williams converted a three-point play with 42.7 seconds left. A foul on the free throw sent Chela Green to the line, and she hit both shots for a 19-12 advantage.
Wade’s steal and layup made it 21-12 at halftime.
Tori Ensley’s basket extended the margin to 25-15 with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
Aubrie Miller hit a three--pointer and Hoyle scored inside cutting the gap to 25-20 with 1:59 to play in the third stanza.
Ensley converted a three--point play, and the Lady Panthers were on top 30-22 entering the fourth quarter.
They turned the game into a rout by outscoring SM 18-2, including five by Wade, for a 48-24 lead after Chesnie Berry’s basket with 1:23 to play.
Completing the SM scoring were Hoyle with seven, Miller with five, Addison Buchanan with three, and Macy Wike and Allison Macke with two apiece.
Franklin came from behind to win the JV game 37-32. SM led at quarter breaks by scores of 13-4, 17-11 and 24-21.
Aiden Nicholson had 14 points for the Lady Mustangs.
SM made six of 13 field goals in the first period but was just three of 31 the rest of the game.
“This was a tough loss because we let it slip away from us,” Coach Jason Melvin said. “Franklin didn’t back down when we came out hot in the first quarter. I don’t feel like we quit playing either. I thought we worked hard all 28 minutes, but we made too many mistakes at critical times. It felt like we were moving in slow motion while Franklin cut to the basket or boxed out on a shot. Mentally, we just have to be stronger. We have to want to get rebounds. We have to want to get stops on defense, and Franklin ‘out-wanted’ us in those areas.”