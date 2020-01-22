Hunter Lassiter

By Carey Phillips

 

Hunter Lassiter picked up his 100th career win, and Smoky Mountain claimed a 54-21 Mountain Six Conference wrestling victory last Thursday at Franklin.

“It was an overall great team performance,” Coach Tony Moody said. “It was a nice win over our Cowee rival.”

Lassiter recorded his milestone win at 132 pounds by pinning Isaiah Roots 40 seconds into the third period.

“He is focused and making a statement this year,” Moody said of Lassiter.

The Mustangs are 14-9 overall and 2-2 in the MSC.

“We are in the meat of the conference schedule and looking strong even with a few injuries,” Moody said.

Dustin Stephens (160), Ki French (152), Hayden Hooper (106) and Eli Grasty (285) also had pins.

Kobe Coggins took a 9-8 decision at 182, and Danner Hill won a 14-9 decision at 220.

Winning by forfeit were Tito Palacios (113), Blake Stevens (120) and Sam Hudson (126).