Smoky Mountain representatives on All-Mountain Six Conference teams for fall sports include, from left: (front) Dawson Karup, Billy Ramirez, soccer; Tyler Watterson, men’s cross country; Madison Broom, Payton Broom, Allison Macke, Autumn Burtt, golf; Lily Buenting, women’s cross country; Kennedy Stewman, Ella Gamble, volleyball; (back) Zeb Sink, Luis Palacios, Shawn Byfield, soccer; Colin Crowe, Dustin Stephens, Will Frady, Mason Fisher, Parker Flynn, Danner Hill, Bengie Dillard, football; (not pictured) Clayton Frady, Damon Figueroa, football; Noah Hinton, soccer.