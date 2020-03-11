By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s Manuel Herevia won the men’s discus in the first track meet of the season March 4 at Owen.
He had a throw of 126 feet and 1 inch. Herevia was fourth in the shot put at 39-11.
Teammate Scott Alligood was third in the discus at 111-9.
The Mustang men were fifth among six teams, while the Lady Mustangs placed last out of six teams.
The men’s 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Watterson, Parker Smith, Ben Saunooke and Dalton Rogers was second in 9:41.
The top finisher for the SM women was Jenna Williamson, who was second in the 400 dash in 1:11.6. She was sixth in the 100 dash in 14.8.
Daniel Melton placed in two events for the men. He was third in both the 200 dash (24.0) and the 300 hurdles (48.2).
Also placing for the Mustang men were:
1,600 relay – Camden Myers, Ben Saunooke, Dalton Rogers and Shawn Byfield, third, 4:03.
400 dash – Myers, third, 59.5; Byfield, fifth, 1:00.6.
800 run – Watterson, third, 2:18.
100 dash – Dustin Stephens, fifth, 12.2.
Others placing for the Lady Mustangs included:
3,200 run – Sophia Ammons, third, 14:04.6.
Long jump – Chandler Jerome, fifth, 10-9.
Franklin edged Owen 121-120 to win the men’s meet. Brevard was third at 96.5, followed by Enka, 84.5; SM, 62; and Avery, 32.
Franklin also won the women’s meet 157-149 over Brevard. Owen was third at 102, followed by Enka, 46; Avery, 29; and SM, 17.
“I felt it was a promising first meet considering that we had only practiced outside three or four times and hadn’t had ample time to work on specifics for different events,” Coach Megan Dezarn said. “The kids came out and were focused and didn’t get frustrated. Some of them actually surprised themselves, and that gives them motivation for the next meet. We were pleased and happy with how everyone performed and gave it their all.”