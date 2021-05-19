By Carey Phillips
Smoky Mountain’s wrestling team split a pair of road tri-matches in non-conference action last week leaving the Mustangs 4-4 on the season.
SM defeated Reynolds and lost to North Buncombe on May 11 at North. The squad topped Roberson and lost to Tuscola on Friday at Tuscola.
Reynolds
There was only one contested match as the Mustangs defeated Reynolds 52-18. That came at 182 pounds where SM’s Kobe Coggins scored an 11-3 major decision.
The Mustangs won eight matches by forfeit to three for Reynolds. SM forfeit winners were:
Gage Stevens (285), Juan Guerrero (120), Tito Palacios (126), Jose Ramos (132), Sam Hudson (138), Alex Rodriguez (145), Etian Afriat (152) and Elijah Rodriguez (160).
North Buncombe
The Black Hawks came out on top 48-30. Winning by pin for the Mustangs were Hudson (138), Alex Rodriguez (145), Afriat (152) and Coggins (182).
Guerrero (120) won by forfeit.
“We did not execute very well against North Buncombe with them beating us in the individual matches four to five,” Coach Tony Moody said. “Coggins went 2-0 on the evening. Sam Hudson and Etian Afriat stayed perfect at 6-0. Tito Palacios and Alex Rodriguez moved their records to 5-1. Juan Guerrero upped his to 3-1. Elijah Rodriguez is 4-2 and Jose Ramos is 3-3. The season is surreal with most of the teams down in numbers due to timing and COVID.”
Roberson
The Mustangs were short-handed in the Tuscola tri-match but still came away with a 42-18 win over Roberson.
Pinning their opponents for SM were Palacios (126), Ramos (132), Hudson (138), Afriat (160) and Blake Stevens (120).
Winning by forfeit were Alex Rodriguez (145) and Billy Ramirez (152).
Tuscola
The Mountaineers won five of the seven contested matches to claim a 51-24 victory.
Mustang pins were by Hudson (138) and Afriat (152).
Winning by forfeit were Tucker Watterson (170) and Palacios (126).
“Unfortunately this was the same night as the senior parade/celebration so we had four starters out of the lineup giving up forfeits in those classes,” Moody said. “We are still improving and getting better coming up to conference tournament and regionals. If we can button down some rookie mistakes, I feel like we can have several conference champs.”