The Senior Sapphires of the Smoky Mountain Competition Cheer Club finished their season May 8-9 in Charleston, South Carolina.
The team competed in the Open Series Championship for the Southeast region. The squad had attended qualifying competitions throughout the season and was ranked fourth nationally in the Open Series for their division. The team won first place for Performance Recreation Senior Level 3 and received zero deductions for their routine.
They were invited to return on the second day to be the exhibition team for the competition. The cheer club is holding team tryouts/evaluations for their next season from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Rescue Squad building.
There will be an information session beginning at 11 a.m. for anyone interested. Youth ages 4-18, both male and female, are invited. No experience is required. For more information call 506-1419.