Paul Menk and Geoffrey Hirsch combined to win the Jackson County Golf Club’s two-man scramble tournament played May 10 at Smoky Mountain Country Club with a score of 56.
Livingston Kelley and Ron Brown were second at 58.
Roy Osborn and Buddy Kennedy led on the front nine with a 30. Four teams, including Menk and Hirsch, shot 31.
Menk and Hirsch were tops on the back nine at 25. Kelley and Brown were a stroke back.
Coming closest to the pin on par 3’s were Chuck Hall (#7), Blair Yount (#9), Osborn (#13) and Menk (#16).