little league all stars

The Great Smokies 8U all-star baseball team went 4-2 in the district tournament. Team members include, from left: (kneeling) Peyton Locust, Zaiden Armachain, Colt Spangler, Jackson Ray and Uriah Reagan; (standing) Inman Carnes, Max Ashe, Dexter Murchie, Briar Hopkins, Maddox Graning, Braxton Roland and Levi Adams.