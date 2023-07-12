By Carey Phillips
The Great Smokies Little League 10U softball all-stars finished third in the state tournament at Durham.
After a first-round bye, the team defeated Person County 16-10 Saturday morning.
“We played an outstanding ballgame,” Coach Mitch Carson said. “Everybody got involved and hit the ball. It was just what you would want for a first game in the tournament.”
He said Abby Pittman hit an inside-the-park home run while Cameron Carson and Eleanor Smith were both three of four at the plate.
The coach said Smith pitched well and the team played good defense behind her.
Rowan County rolled to a 20-1 win over Great Smokies on Saturday afternoon.
“That was a buzzsaw,” Coach Carson said. “They were good.”
He said Great Smokies went with the secondary pitcher, 9-year-old Jolyssa Hernandez.
“She pitched well, but we just did not put the bat on the ball,” Carson said. “Some things happened in the outfield, and a couple of errors kind of snowballed.”
Sunday’s elimination game ended with a 10-3 loss to Pitt County. The score was 6-3 entering the final inning before Pitt added four runs.
“We were just as good and probably better then Pitt County the way we are capable of hitting the ball,” Carson said. “We could score nine or 10 runs in the bottom of the inning, but we just didn’t do that.”
Rowan won the tournament.
“It was hot, but it was great,” Carson said. “I’m so proud of those girls. They will be back. The 10-year-olds will move up, and the 9-year-olds will be back with a core group. We should be right back at it again.”
He expressed special thanks to assistant coaches Dustin Cabe and Jake Day.
“I would like to thank everybody who reached out with a donation for the 10U softball girls,” Carson said.