The deadline to submit nominations for the Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction class is 5 p.m. Friday.
Those who participated in sports or coached in Jackson County public schools are eligible for consideration. Also eligible is anyone who excelled in athletics while living in Jackson County or excelled in athletics and is a native of Jackson County.
Players must have been out of high school at least five years, and coaches must have been out of their profession for at least one year to be eligible.
Nomination forms are available through The Sylva Herald sports department.
The Hall of Fame is seeking contributions to help with expenses. Memberships are $30, and sponsorships are $325, but any level of giving is acceptable. Checks should be made payable to Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame and mailed to Sports Editor, P.O. Box 307, Sylva, N.C. 28779.