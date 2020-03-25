The Jackson County Golf Club held a pair of recent tournaments at Sequoyah National.
Betty Henderson won the tourney played March 9 with a net score of 67.
Dave Parker was second at 71. Bill Hambling and Jim Buchanan shot 73 to tie for third.
Hambling, Joe Schivinski and Charles Buchanan all shot 34 to lead on the front nine.
Henderson led on the back nine with a 32. Parker was two strokes back at 34. Wilson Oocumma and Jim Buchanan both shot 35.
Coming closest to the pin on par 3’s were Dave Allison (#6), Hambling (#8) and Henderson (#13 and #17).
Schivinski easily won the March 16 event with a net score of 63. He was followed by David Claxton at 72 and Mel Livernois at 73.
Schivinski led on the front nine with a 29. Claxton and Geoffery Hirsch both shot 32.
Schivinski also was tops on the back nine at 34. Tucker Kirk was a stroke behind at 35, and Rick Hager shot 38.
Coming closest to the pin on par 3’s were Jim Buchanan (#2), Blair Yount (#8), Hager (#13) and Ken Hooper (#17).