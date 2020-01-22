The Fairview, Cullowhee Valley and Smoky Mountain High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddles are planning a Fifth Quarter immediately following the Fairview vs. Cullowhee Valley basketball games Monday at Cullowhee Valley.
The event is planned for 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The Smoky Mountain FCA Huddle is in charge of the program and will provide games, skits and music. The SMHS FCA Leadership Team members will be devotional speakers. Pizza, chips, cookies and drinks will also be provided.
All middle school students in Jackson County are invited. There is no charge.
For more information, call Dolphus Brown at 508-2914.