Thursday, Feb. 27

Mercer women at Western Carolina (basketball, 7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 28

WCU vs. Ball St. at Greenville, South Carolina (baseball, 5 p.m.)

WCU vs. Eastern Illinois and Boston College at Georgia (softball, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 29

WCU men at East Tennessee (basketball, 4 p.m.)

WCU women at Samford (basketball, 2 p.m.)

WCU vs. Michigan St. at Greenville (baseball, 6 p.m.)

WCU vs. Georgia and Eastern Illinois at Georgia (softball, 3 and 6 p.m.)

WCU men and women in Southern Conference Indoor Track Meet at Virginia Military

WCU at UNC-Greensboro (tennis, 1 p.m.)

Sunday, March 1

WCU vs. Kansas at Greenville (baseball, 10 a.m.)

WCU at Georgia (softball, 1 p.m.)

WCU men and women in Southern Conference Indoor Track Meet at VMI

WCU at Elon (tennis, 1 p.m.)

Monday, March 2

Smoky Mountain at Laurel Ridge (golf, 2 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 3

SM men and women at Owen (track)

Wednesday, March 4

Hendersonville at SM (softball, 4 p.m.)

SM at Waynesville (golf, 2 p.m.)

Appalachian State at WCU (baseball, 4 p.m.)