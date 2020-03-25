Western Carolina’s Jacy Smith was named Southern Conference women’s tennis player of the week for matches played March 3-9.
Smith, a sophomore from Bryan, Texas, went 2-0 in both singles and doubles as WCU dropped road conference contests to East Tennessee and UT-Chattanooga.
In singles, Smith began the week with a 6-4, 6-4 win over ETSU’s Alejandra Morales. She added another win two days later, downing UT-C’s Bodgana Zaporzhets 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles play, Smith and Jordan Strickland played in the top spot and swept ETSU’s pair of Morales and Laylo Bakhodirova, 6-0. Two days later, the duo picked up a 6-3 win over UT-C’s Emma Van Hee and Caroline Gibbens, ranked 76th nationally.