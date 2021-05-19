The brother and sister duo of Asa and Maddie Bradley will compete in the Junior Gold bowling tournament this summer in Indianapolis, Indiana. Their parents are Chris and Rosie Bradley of the Savannah community.
Asa is in the eighth grade at Fairview Elementary, and Maddie is a sophomore at Smoky Mountain High. A pair of benefits are being held to help finance the trip. A $5 a plate hot dog meal is planned for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Savannah Community Center.
There will also be a raffle. A bowling tournament is set for Wednesday, May 26, at Galaxy Lanes in Sylva. There is a $30 entry fee for a three-game set. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m., and the tourney will begin at 7 p.m. For more information call 631-4754 or email manager@galaxylanesandgames.com.