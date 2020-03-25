Nick Newsome has been named to Western Carolina’s defensive coaching staff and will primarily work with safeties.
Newsome comes to Cullowhee after two years as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech and a total of eight years of coaching experience, including six at the collegiate level.
During his career, Newsome has coached several positions in all three facets of the game. Most recently, he worked with Tech’s running backs and wide receivers.
“We are excited to have Nick join our coaching staff,” Coach Mark Speir said. “He is a young, energetic, and knowledgeable coach with a strong reputation as a recruiter. Having coached on both sides of the football at the collegiate level, he also has been a part of coaching special teams.”
Prior to coaching with the Yellow Jackets, Newsome spent three seasons at Capital University (2015-17), a NCAA Division III program in Columbus, Ohio. He served as special teams coordinator all three seasons. He also worked with wide receivers and headed up the recruiting efforts.
Newsome got his first coaching experience while still an undergraduate as a volunteer at Dyersburg High in Tennessee.
He landed his first college coaching job in 2012 as a defensive graduate assistant working with linebackers and special teams and assisting with strength and conditioning. He moved to the offense the next season and assisted with tight ends and H-backs.
Newsome also spent two years teaching and coaching at South Gibson County High in Medina, Tenn., working with the quarterbacks and defensive backs while also coaching special teams
A four-year letterwinner as an H-back and long snapper at Austin Peay (2008-11), Newsome graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science while minoring in secondary education. He was named the Austin Peay Athlete Leader of the Year in 2010-11. He earned his master’s degree in sport management from UT-Martin in 2014.
Originally from Dyersburg, Tenn., Newsome is married to the former Mary Beth Ozment. The couple has a son, Will.