Regional nonprofit Mountain Projects recently gave the N.C. Governor’s Medallion Award to Marcia Jones of United Christian Ministries for her volunteer work.
In March 2020 UCM’s longtime executive director became ill and ultimately passed away in August in the middle of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Recognizing a desperate need for continued leadership, Jones volunteered to serve without compensation as interim director until a new executive director could be hired.
During her more than five-month tenure as interim director, Jones led UCM’s efforts to continue to provide a food pantry, personal items, household items as well as assistance with necessities (temporary shelter, utilities, rent, medical copays) to residents of Jackson County.
The other two nominees were given a State Volunteer pin and certificate from Gov. Roy Cooper as well as an award from Jackson County.
Melanie Jones was nominated for her volunteering efforts with the Highlands-Cashiers Health Foundation and Summit Charter School.
Renada Davis was recognized for her work with the Community Table, putting food boxes together and keeping records for many years.
