On a snowy Nov. 28, 1959, Royce and Marcia Woosley were married in Caneyville, Kentucky. Sixty years later, on Thanksgiving Day 2019, the Sylva couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Attending were daughter Jennie Wenger and her husband, Jeff, and children Nathan and Sally from Santa Monica, California; and daughter Julie Woosley and her daughter, Lilly, from Raleigh. Royce Woosley’s sister, Pat Gilman, from Lecanto, Florida, and her son Lloyd and his significant other, Autumn Peters, were also present. The family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner prepared by Jeff Wenger and brunch the following Saturday at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville.
