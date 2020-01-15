To the Editor:
The impeachment of President Donald Trump, the most partisan political witch hunt in our American history, is fraudulent, a hoax, charade and scam.
Democrats, the media and various other left swamp Trump haters have been calling for his impeachment from the day he was elected ... before the man assumed any presidential duties … before he set foot into the Oval Office. At that time there was nothing to impeach him on. Oh! sorry! There was one thing according to the Trump hating Democrats. He beat the Democrat chosen one, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 presidential election.
With that perceived “crime,” Democrat officeholders cried out for impeachment without any constitutional reason to impeach. Early on a congressman from Texas stood at the U.S. House of Representatives podium and said we need to impeach before he is reelected ... upon her election in 2018 a potty mouth congresswoman vowed to impeach the #&%* using the nastiest profanity. Maxine Waters bellowed out “Impeach 45” just about every day from the 2016 election day ... still nothing valid or constitutional to impeach. This process is like telling your child “I will be grounding you for something, but I don’t know for what yet.”
After trying to find a Trump crime worthy of impeachment, including a two-and-a-half-year special counsel investigation, the desperate Democrat scammers have settled on articles of impeachment that we are to believe are high crimes and misdemeanors … abuse of power and obstruction of justice. These accusations are not criminal nor are they true. Instead they are conjured up by a kangaroo court in an attempt to get rid of a president by coup rather than an election. Democrats have tried to foist this nonsense on us and while at it the Speaker of the House has abused her power by withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate.
In the meantime we have a booming Trump economy where more than 7 million jobs have been added to the economy; in 2019 the unemployment rate reached its lowest level in half a century; the unemployment rates for minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and those without a high school diploma are at record lows; wages are growing at their fastest rate in a decade; two existing regulations for every new regulation are slashed saving $50 billion in regulatory costs; support is strengthened for our community, border control and ICE law enforcement officers; ISIS is devastated; trade agreements are renegotiated to benefit the U.S. and red lines in the sand are honored, like the promise to eliminate those responsible for attacks on our embassies and killing Americans.
It is no wonder that the left, Democrats and the Trump-hating swamp want to be rid of President Donald Trump, who is making America and our citizens great again. That idea is alien to them.
Shirley Slaughter,
Cashiers