To the Editor:
I think Mark Watson Park is a real nice park in Sylva. They have 100 flags there now and I just found out there was a segment filmed to be seen on Fox during the Super Bowl.
The flags at the exit to the park and at the bench are great, but sometimes the flags are at half-staff, and sometimes I don’t know why. Is the American Legion in charge of that decision or the town? I don’t know if they could put up a sealed weather-proof box with an explanation for the reason the flags are at half-staff. I’d appreciate it, and so would other people. Just an idea.
Drew Hooper,
Sylva