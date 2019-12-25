Will of the people?
To the Editor:
In the course of the impeachment hearings we kept hearing that those in favor are trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election.
The phrases “circumvent the will of the people” and “subvert the election” were heard repeatedly. Candidate Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes (2,864,974 to be exact). The will of the people was that candidate Clinton become president. It was the Electoral College that made candidate Trump president. It is the continued reliance on the obsolete Electoral College that many of us cannot accept. Let the popular vote alone elect our presidents!
Gene Tunnell,
Sylva