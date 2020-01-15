To the Editor:
Recently I re-read the powerful story of David sparing Saul’s life as told in 1 Samuel, KJV. I urge you to read it for yourself whether you profess to being a Christian or not. But, I will offer up my rendition of the story:
King Saul of Israel was tracking David down with intent to kill him. Saul went into a cave to relieve himself, not knowing that David and his protectors were actually hiding in the cave. David used great stealth to cut off a piece of Saul’s robe. Shortly thereafter David left the cave and showed the piece of cloth to Saul, explaining that he could have killed him (Saul) but had instead spared his life.
I have read stories of Native Americans practicing this act of sparing life. It is a show of reverence for life as well as a means to limit bloodshed. We should recall that the Sixth Commandment is “Thou shalt not kill.”
Can Donald Trump truly justify killing Qasem Soleimani? Can America as a unified whole justify the deed? Was any consideration given to protecting human life rather than taking it? Was Soleimani a threat to Donald Trump? Was there no other choice available to slow down the bloodshed that is predicted to follow? Was the killing a Christian deed? Was it political? Was it economic?
Time will tell. If we pay attention. If we ask hard questions.
Should/could Soleimani have been spared? Why? Why not? Should we have cut off a piece of his uniform?
The popular Capital One commercial asks, “What’s in your wallet?”
Maybe we should ask, “What’s in your heart?”
Dave Waldrop,
Webster