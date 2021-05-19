Service to others will set you free
To the Editor:
It has been rather difficult to reflect on the days of the past when we could live in a home without being fearful of being robbed or murdered.
Recently, after reading “The House by the Side of the Road” by Sam Walter Foss, I was reminded of my own childhood in a place where the neighbors were always ready to support each other in every possible way. I am also reminded of the Good Samaritan, who cared for an unknown person without questioning whether he was rich, poor, or a race or religion different from his own.
Reminiscing on Mother’s Day on what I was always taught by my mother, I remember that she constantly asked that I would always help those who would not be able to give me anything in return but their mere presence. I remember the words of Pope Francis when he visited Cuba. At the beginning of his Homily, he shared that we are born to serve and those that don’t are existentially dead.
Please know that if we have a mature conscience at all, we will always be better people by helping the poor and the needy regardless of color or culture. It will set you free! Being humble and empathic requires nothing more than being passionately alive. Real manifestation of courage is to be kind to your neighbor. We need each other and should look for ways in which to enrich our community by reaching out to others.
Michael Gonzalez, Sylva
Charges should be point of emphasis
To the Editor:
I have recently noticed that a few local restaurants are charging a credit card fee for using it.
The business I went to eat at in Dillsboro had no postings that were obvious until I received my tab which at the bottom had a notice that there was an additional fee added for credit card use. I spoke to the manager about the practice and explained that we would not return as long as the fee was attached. I suggested to raise their prices a dollar or two to cover it but don’t blindside your customers at checkout. So, if this business would rather lose a year-round customer over $2 then raise their reasonable prices, the answer was “sorry but yes.” I looked up the law pertaining to credit card usage fees and found this:
“If you plan to add surcharges, you need to post a notice at the entry to your store letting customers know that you add a surcharge to all credit transactions. You must also post a notice at your point of sale (your register). The notice must include the rate you charge.”
As a past business owner dealing with numerous CC transactions, I would reward those paying in cash or check a 3 percent discount and credit card users would pay the listed price. Never had a single complaint since it was clearly posted throughout the business.
I, for one, will not dine out with a business that will penalize me for not having cash on me. The price I see on the menu is the price I will pay. I suggest that you look over your receipt closely or ask prior to ordering.
Ron Raccipioppi, Cullowhee
Let’s end the hate and pull together
To the Editor:
Since 1996 the welfare of cats has been my passion and my life.
Soon after I retired, my wife and I moved to Jackson County, where I found house cats in need of help. Over time I’ve seen that change, and now I think they are on par with dogs, and that is good.
During the years I’ve been working with cats, I’ve learned a lot more about them and found that their attitude towards life is to be admired. Cats come from many foreign countries, many different breeds, and of many colors. But, in spite of that, they get along with one another. They don’t judge their love or affection based on any of their attributes listed above. They are blind to them. They don’t segregate and, unlike some people, they don’t hate. We can all learn a lot from our feline friends.
With that in mind, I have begun a campaign to End the Hate. I hope you will join me in my effort to bring love among the people of the world. I need your help to spread this across the nation. A few weeks ago, I designed a T-shirt to be a vessel to carry the word and “End the Hate.” The T-shirt shows the many breeds, colors and countries of origin that cats have, and it is my hope that by seeing it, people will change their attitudes and feelings towards their fellow man.
A world cannot survive divided. We must come together and be united and dedicated to make the world a better place. Cats have been on earth much longer than us and, even though they are the only animal we have never been able to dominate or make work for us, we must put that failure aside, be happy about it, and let them show us the way to a more peaceful world.
Proceeds from the sale of these T-shirts will benefit The American Museum of the House Cat, and The Catman2 Cat Shelter’s low-cost spay and neuter program and feral cat control efforts.
Harold Sims, Cullowhee