I
t will be hard for future historians to pin down the exact start date of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some health experts began waving warning flags that something really bad might be coming down the pike toward the end of 2019. Those warnings increased in number as the new year began.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic.
On March 13 President Trump declared a National Emergency.
On March 19 California issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
And the cases and deaths started piling up. To date around 600,000 Americans have been claimed by COVID, and 33 million of us have been infected.
All of our lives have been impacted.
But we are beginning to emerge into the light.
Like the start date, the end date of the pandemic will be hard to pin down. But one of those end dates mentioned likely will be May 13, 2021, the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans can, in most cases, drop the mask and more or less return to normal.
Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet.
Thousands of Americans continue to be infected each day, and COVID is raging like a wildfire through places like India and Brazil. As long as the virus can find human hosts, it can continue to mutate, and who knows what those mutations might bring? Additionally, we’ll still need to mask up in places like hospitals and nursing homes, at least for now.
All that said, it’s probably a measure of just how stressed out people are from more than a year of relentlessly bad pandemic news that we’re gun-shy at the prospect of good news.
The new CDC guidelines were handled a bit clumsily, and frankly caught a lot of people by surprise. But the upshot is that the news is indeed good. The vaccines work. Americans have lined up in droves to receive them, because most Americans have realized that vaccination is the ticket to freedom, the open door toward a return to normalcy should we choose to walk through it.
Now, a country that abruptly shifted into pandemic mode is facing a need to recalibrate. The thoughts that crossed our minds upon seeing maskless people in stores are now out of date. Hopefully we can set old suspicions aside as we relearn how to move through the world.
As with the pandemic itself, the emergence from its protocols require only one thing to ask of ourselves, and that is to be patient with others who are also trying to navigate the new lay of the land.
The final end date of the pandemic is still in the future. But it looks like the start of the end is truly here.
For the first time in well over a year, the news editors here at the Herald had a conversation as to whether COVID-19 still warranted a place on the front page.
It was a nice conversation to have.