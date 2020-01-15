Come and join Jackson Neighbors In Need for our annual fundraiser, Charlie’s Challenge. It is a wonderful opportunity to visit with friends and neighbors and to have a chance to help those neighbors in Jackson County that need your help.
Chef Randy Phillips of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort is planning another delicious menu for all to enjoy. Remember that his desserts are truly amazing. Musical entertainment, a cake auction and wonderful raffle items will also be available. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Mission and Fellowship Center of the First Baptist Church in downtown Sylva.
Jackson Neighbors In Need is grateful to all in our community for the wonderful support they give our organization. Because of this support we have been able to assist about 100 families with financial help for heating assistance. We are also able to provide heaters to folks. We have distributed more than 150 blankets this season, provided by JNIN and with the help of Sylva Rotary’s Bury the President Blanket Drive. Roses helped us by giving us a blanket for every five that we purchased from them. A thank you note was left at one of the distribution centers saying that the blanket was for a veteran who had just gotten a home. The Blanket Drive is a good example of how by several groups working together we can accomplish more for the community. Our “Bump In The Road” emergency fund has also helped several families who had no other source of help.
We hope to see many of you at the dinner. If you are not able to attend you may donate by sending your gift to Mountain Projects, 25 Schulman St., Sylva, NC, 28779.
We also would love to have you volunteer for JNIN by coming to our meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at 10:15 a.m. at the Jackson County Center on Aging. Check out our web page at jacksonneighborsinneed.org.
Judy Annis is chair, Jackson Neighbors In Need.