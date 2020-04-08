Memphis BBQ restaurant Charlie Vergos Rendezvous recently fulfilled its largest-ever to-go order, a meal donation bound for Cherokee. Memphis-based DreamCatcher Hotels is a hotel-development company that has a project currently underway to build the new convention center hotel in Cherokee.
DreamCatcher purchased the large meal order and hired two out-of-work contract drivers to transport the donation of 300 family dinners (each one feeding 4-6 people) to Cherokee to help feed members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which is under self-imposed quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Rendezvous has always paid health insurance for its employees. Insurance is paid through April, and this meal purchase makes owner John Vergos hopeful that he will be able to pay insurance through May, as well.