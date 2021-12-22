After doing Thanksgiving boxes, 64 Christmas break bags and 50 food boxes from Food Lion were delivered to the Needler campus and Fairview campus Head Start programs by Jake Scott and Eli Hashemi.
Scott donated use of the Sylva Police Department trailer to locate at Stanberry Insurance to gather donations as well as his time and service. Rosemarie D. Swayney assisted Hashemi in accepting, sorting and loading donations all day and evening Monday, Dec. 13.
Sylva Shopping Support has adopted the two Jackson County Head Start campuses for break boxes.