A big thank you to the following businesses for their generous donations from the organizers of the Steve Moore Cancer Benefit held May 8 at the Wayehutta Community Building: Fat Buddies, Waynesville; Ammons Drive-In, Waynesville; Go Grocery, Waynesville; Clyde’s Drive-In, Waynesville; Black Bear Café, Canton; Ingles, Sylva; Sav-Mor, Sylva; and Cashiers Mountain Market.
Thanks to The Sylva Herald, Stanberry Insurance and WRGC for advertising; thanks to those who supported the effort with flyers: High Country Tire, Valero, PJ’s, Top Cat, Catamount Pump-n-Go, Catamount Travel and Harold’s. Also, thanks go to Pisgah High School National Honor Society and to all the helpers and food donators and to the Wayehutta community for use of the building.