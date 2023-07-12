The “Feed Me Foam” recycling event June 25 at Mark Watson Park was a resounding success, with extruded polystyrene (EPS), aka Styrofoam cleaned, collected and condensed down to 194 pounds for repurposing. EPS chokes landfills and takes an estimated 500 years or more to biodegrade.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two suspected drug houses in county are shut down
- Drawing sightseers, wreckage of tragic crash is removed
- Sheriff's Office arrests
- Celebration for world’s most popular wizard
- Scott Dallavo
- Filing opens; 3 throw hats in ring so far
- Lack of foster parents has big impact
- Karen Greene
- Sylva Police arrests
- Lull in STRs not seen in Jackson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Breaking Sports News
Would you like to receive breaking sports news alerts? Signup today!
Weekly Headlines
Would you like to receive weekly headlines? Signup today!
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.