feed me foam

On June 25 at Mark Watson Park local residents had an opportunity to recycle EPS.

The “Feed Me Foam” recycling event June 25 at Mark Watson Park was a resounding success, with extruded polystyrene (EPS), aka Styrofoam cleaned, collected and condensed down to 194 pounds for repurposing. EPS chokes landfills and takes an estimated 500 years or more to biodegrade.