Georgie Freida Henry Shook, 80, of Sylva went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Freida was the daughter of the late James Don Henry and Mary Mathis Henry. Preceding Freida in death were her husbands, W.T. Cabe and John Shook, Jr.; an infant daughter, Vicky Lee Cabe; two brothers; and three sisters.
Freida is survived by her daughter, Diane (Michael) Beck and son Randy Cabe; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Frances Styles, Ruby (Lawrence) Davis, and Dixie (Larry) Cagle; and very special friends, David and Doris Farmer.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Burial was in the Franklin Cemetery.
Appalachian Funeral Services assisted family with the arrangements.
