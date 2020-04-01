Dorothy Middleton

Dorothy B. Middleton sang her first song in heaven on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 69.
Dorothy was born Dec. 8, 1950, to lifelong residents of Jackson County, Roger and Bessie Ammons Burrell, who have since passed on.
She is survived by her only child, DeeDee (Michael) Queen; granddaughter, Mackenzie (Abe) Queen; and three sisters, Norma Jean (Oscar) Galloway, Cora Lee (Leonard) Wood and Thelma (Larson) Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Zerfoss; and brothers Bill Clifton and Estes (Gwen) Burrell.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is survived by a special friend, Stanley Broom.
Dorothy could be found spending her time doing the things that brought her great joy: thrifting at all the local stores and bargain hunting. She also spent her time with her family and friends, in person or on the phone. In these places, she never met a stranger. Dorothy was often found spreading her light throughout the community and to everyone she interacted with.
The words that came from her lips often were strung together in a song. Dorothy blessed countless people with the words she sang; she was truly a light to the world. She now can see the light of home that she sang about for years.
Throughout her days, she left a lasting impression that cannot be shadowed. Once you talked to the woman known as Ms. Middleton, you would never forget the words that came from her. She shared stories of the past, present and often plans for the future. She loved to share the treasures she found on her thrifting trips with the ones she thought needed them the most.
Dorothy was able to find treasures in people that had been long lost and make them come light again. With each treasure she gave, you gained a piece of the light she embodied.
There will be no formal services held at this time.
The family would like to thank all who called, stopped by and memories they shared, and the prayers prayed.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
