Zena Elizabeth Beck Lawhon, 79, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020.
A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Bessie Bradley Beck and wife of the late Robert Lawhon.
She was a member of Old Savannah Baptist Church.
Zena was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Bob Beck; and sisters, Patsy Lambert, Betty Lambert, Nell Crowe and Peggy Fortner.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Beck; sister, Amanda Lee Bevis; stepdaughter, Cheryl Cross and husband Phil of Fort Myers, Fla.; stepgranddaughter, Chelsi Svac and husband Dave of Dallas, Texas; stepgrandson, Chad Cross of Fort Myers, Fla.; brother-in-law, Ray Lambert; special friend, Joe Farmer; fur baby, Sweet Pea; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at noon Tuesday at Hyatt Cemetery. Revs. Tony Lambert and Austin Frady officiated.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the cemetery.
Crisp Funeral Home assisted the family.
