Leoda Mathis

Leoda J. Mathis, 76, of Whittier passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Virgle and Icelene Brown Mathis. Leoda retired from the NCDOT and was an avid outdoorsman and he loved playing softball.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Griner; his sister, Blanch Mathis; his daughter Joi Mathis; and two grandsons; Keyshawn and Isaiah Johnson.
He is survived by his children; Paula Mathis of Sylva, Icelene (Reggie) Smith of Whittier, Natalie (Greg) Norman of Sylva, Chad (Jessica) Mathis of Georgia, Shahide Mathis of Cashiers; grandchildren, Kirstyn, Whitney, Deanah, Tanner and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Jesslyn and Felix; siblings, Cornelius (Linda) Mathis, Bonnie (Roger) Melton, Mary Brown, Dennis Mathis and Debbie Allison; and a special nephew, Allen Fortner.
A short graveside service for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Mathis Cemetery.
