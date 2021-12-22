Edna Carpenter

Edna Ann Carpenter, 76, of Sylva’s Pumpkintown community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday evening, Dec. 16, 2021.
A native and a lifelong resident of Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lozie Sorrells.
Edna enjoyed sewing, nature and birds. She loved reading her Bible, the Lord and attending Zion Hill Baptist Church, of which she was a member.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Sorrells.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Lewis Carpenter; her son, Ron (Angie) Carpenter of the Pumpkintown community; brother, Raymond (Barbara) Sorrells of Cullowhee; sisters, Mary Buchanan of Sylva and Edith Brooks of Franklin, N.C.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Zion Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Eddie Stillwell and Doug Carpenter officiating.
The family received friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
