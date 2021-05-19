Richard Edwin Austin, age 56, of Sylva N.C., passed away suddenly on Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was born on June 3, 1964, in Haywood County to Harold and Elizabeth Louise Thompson Austin.
Edwin, also affectionately known as “Bones” or “High Pockets,” was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed bear hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a highly intelligent man who loved spending time with his family and friends.
Edwin will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Wanda (Hightower); father, Harold and stepmother Sandy; children, Chasity Lynn Austin, Benjamin Roach (J), Hunter Treay Austin, Zachariah Thomas Roach (Zoe), Andrew Roach; siblings, Audrea Gray (Eddie), Sharon Cagle (David); stepsister, Robin Tetzel; grandchildren, Landon, Jordan, Skylar, Victoria; special friends, Johnny Phillips, Kyle Baldwin and Greg McCracken.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Louise.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. today (Thursday, May 20, 2021) at Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the funeral home, with Pastors Chris Westmoreland and Tim McConnell officiating.
Interment will follow at Love Cemetery, Sylva.
Donations can be made in Edwin’s memory to Long’s Chapel Child Enrichment Center, 133 Old Clyde Road, Waynesville, NC 28785.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services, Sylva.
