Wayne McMillan, 73, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.
A native of Swain County and proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he was the son of the late Clifford and Mary Brady McMillan. He was a member of Big Cove Pentecostal Church.
Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerome and Alfred Brady, Earl Howard and Larry McMillan.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris Cook McMillan; daughter, Candina McMillan Cabe; grandson, Benjamin Brown; brothers, Tommy and Herman McMillan; sister, Leola McMillan; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.