Douglas Earl “Doug” Ellis died peacefully at his home in the Jonathan Creek community on May 12, 2021, at the age 68.
Born on Sept. 5, 1952, in Houston, Texas, Doug was a lifelong entrepreneur, beloved husband and endeared family man with a warm smile and big heart.
After graduating in 1970 from Memorial High School in Tulsa, Okla., Doug continued his education at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, graduating with a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in 1973.
As a young professional, Doug started his career in the oil and gas industry. In 1988, he left the oil rigs to hit the rails in Western North Carolina where he founded and operated the Great Smoky Mountains Railway. He moved on to pursue general contracting and residential development with the venture of Quail Ridge in Waynesville.
Doug’s passion for creating businesses met his love for cooking with the launch in 2009 of Cold Mountain Toffee, a nine-flavor candy company that continues to thrive.
He was a kind, generous, warm soul with a funny sense of humor and a love for animals, who enjoyed good stories and great times with family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Scotty Medford Ellis; daughter, Adrienne (Rodney) Wright of Asheville, grandchildren, Jack and Hadley; daughter, Lindsay Cooke of Asheville, grandchildren Amelia and Lilly; brother Mark (Julia) Ellis of Houston, Texas; sister, Jolyn (Mike) Lee of Lake Jackson, Texas; several cousins, nieces and nephews; cats, Dixie and Josie; and Doug’s favorite cat, Callie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gerry Ellis of Houston, Texas.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville, followed by a reception at Wells Event Center.
The care of Mr. Ellis has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes of Waynesville, and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
