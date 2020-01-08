Doug Leslie, age 50, of Tuckasegee, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of Phil and Anna Leslie. He loved hiking and being in the outdoors. Doug dearly loved his family and his animals.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Kim Hall; two grandsons, Brennan and Ryland; one granddaughter, Ava; two daughters, Brieanna and Cassie; as well as several other family members.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Wolf Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Claude Nicholson officiating.
Burial followed in the Rock Bridge Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doug’s memory to Appalachian Funeral Services to offset the cost of the funeral services.
An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.
Appalachian Funeral Services of Sylva, N.C., is serving the family.
