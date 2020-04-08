Phyllis Stiles

Phyllis Irene Ray Stiles, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Annie Ray; and by her husband, Gary Stiles.
She is survived by her son, Doug (Trina), and granddaughter, Savannah (Joe) of Sylva. She is also survived by her sister, Jean McMahan (Troy), and beloved nieces, Pam, Cindy, Lisa and Becky and their families; as well as a most loved brother-in-law Everett Stiles (Elbie), and sister-in-law, Phyllis Henderson.
A lifelong resident of Sylva, Phyllis loved to be outside working in her garden, tending to her flowers and mowing her yard. She enjoyed working puzzles and doted on her granddaughter, who was her pride and joy. She loved Precious and Spot, her cats, who she spoiled and were treated like they were queens. She was a wonderful cook and had a recipe ready anytime anyone asked.
Phyllis was a member of Ochre Hill Baptist Church and sang in the choir.
Phyllis battled cancer over two years and has won that battle. She has a new body and will ever be in the presence of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers donations in Phyllis’ honor and memory can be made to the American Cancer Society and the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem NC 27103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.