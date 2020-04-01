Martha Redoutey

Martha “Ann” Redoutey, 66, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Born in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Elbert Griffin and Frances Robinson Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray Redoutey; and two brothers, Dickey and Johnny Griffin.
Martha was a member of First Pentecost Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, whom she loved more than anything.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Redoutey; one son, Scott Redoutey (Deborah) of Franklin; five brothers and sisters, Kathy Worley of Asheville, N.C., Donna Gulledge of Sanford, N.C., Fred, Bobby Joe and David Griffin all of Sylva; four grandchildren, Alex, Landon, Chandler, McKenzie; and one great-granddaughter, Khloe.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.
