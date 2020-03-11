Ralphine Blanton

Ralphine Nicholson Blanton, 87, of Sylva, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 8, after a brief illness.
Services will be today (Thursday, March 12) at Appalachian Funeral Services in Sylva. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with the service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Addie Cemetery.
The Rev. Charles Dean, retired pastor and dear family friend, will officiate. The eulogy will be delivered by Ralphine’s great-niece, Camille Harwood Stephens of Raleigh, N.C.
Ralphine was born in Webster, N.C., on April 23, 1932. The second child of the late Thomas Wiley Nicholson Sr. and Velma Henderson Nicholson, she was born possessing the perfect blend of outgoing adventurer and soft-spoken gentle spirit. Her faith in God and family leaves a lasting legacy in those she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Nicholson McConnell.
A native of Jackson County, she was a graduate of Webster High School and Pfeiffer University. Ralphine worked at Mead Corp. for more than a decade, then at the Jackson County Office of the Register of Deeds nearly 20 years.
Ralphine is survived by her husband and best friend, Max Blanton. For 58 years they enjoyed traveling, laughing and gardening together.
She is also survived by her brother, Tommy Nicholson, his wife, Tommie Jean Nicholson of Webster, N.C.; and by her many beloved nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ralphine’s nephews: Gary Nicholson of Charlotte, Jerry McConnell of Gainesville, Ga., Jerry Brooks of Gallatin, Tenn., Stephen Blanton of Marion, N.C., Chad Brooks of Denton, Texas, Robert Brooks of Gallatin, Tenn., Gregory Harwood of Northglenn, Colo. Also serving as pallbearer is Randy Fox of Cullowhee, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the charity of your choice in her memory.
