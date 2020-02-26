Chip Shuler

“Chip” Charles Luther Shuler Jr., 62, of Sylva went home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
A native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Mildred Cowan Shuler. A member of New Hope Baptist Church, Chip retired from Western Carolina University with more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. Chip was always the one you could call on if you needed anything, if you didn’t find him helping a friend or family, you could probably find him in the woods with his dogs.
He is survived by three children, Miranda (Eryk) McConnell of Waynesville, Cody Shuler of Fayetteville, Summer Shuler (Jacob Bartlett) of Sylva; his siblings, Bob Shuler of Waynesville, Linda Shuler of Sylva, Steve (Patty) Shuler of Sylva, Michael (Carrie) Shuler of Cullowhee; six nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and great-nephews also survive; two special friends, Debbie and Kevin and everyone at Bryson Farm Supply; Jackson County Veterinary Associates, Harriet, Shirley and Diane.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the chapel of Appalachian Funeral Services with the Revs. Earl Holden and Tom Ensley officiating.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb. 23 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Burial was in East Fork Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.