Marion Doris Underwood, 84, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Claude and Marie Calloway. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Underwood; and by three of her brothers, Junior Calloway, Scott Calloway and W.C. Calloway.
She was a member of Pine Creek Baptist Church and had worked almost 30 years for Cashiers Plastics, but the job she loved the most was being a caregiver to her family. She loved to read, cook and enjoyed canning and preserving God’s bounty.
Doris is survived by three children, Becky Bryson (Stanley), Mary Ann Ledford (Rick) and Lewis Underwood; sister, Vick Thompson; four brothers, Ronnie Calloway, Donnie Calloway, Joe Calloway and C.L. Calloway. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Appalachian Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.